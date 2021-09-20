Advertisement

Court documents: Milan man struck woman on the head multiple times with blunt object

Woman suffered extensive brain injuries
Ward F. Davis, 39, of Milan, faces one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, in Rock Island County Circuit Court.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - A Milan man is behind bars after court documents allege that he struck a woman on the head multiple times with a blunt object.

Ward F. Ward, 39, faces one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

Online court records show he made an initial appearance on the charge Saturday. Bond was set at $250,000.

He has a preliminary hearing Oct. 5, according to court records.

According to a criminal complaint, Ward forcefully struck a woman on the head multiple times with a blunt force object, causing extensive brain injuries, on Friday.

No other information, including where the incident occurred or the woman’s condition, has been released as of Monday morning. TV6 has reached out to police for more information.

