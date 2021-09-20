Advertisement

Health experts fear UN’s meeting could be COVID-19 superspreader event

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United Nations is concerned that this week’s meeting could be a COVID-19 superspreader event.

The U.N. is made up of leaders from 193 countries. On Tuesday they will meet for the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

The U.S. suggested some world leaders address the assembly virtually, but it appears many will ignore that advice.

The U.N. has asked that anyone who enters its chamber be vaccinated, but vaccinations are not required.

Experts note that there is an inequality of vaccine access worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 5.5 billion vaccines have been administered globally, but 73% of those doses went to just 10 countries.

While the U.N. is designated an international territory, its headquarters is in New York City.

The city has vaccine and mask mandates in place, including one that requires proof of vaccination to enter indoor venues.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the Rock Island High School soccer team was about to board the bus, Gabriel Albarran said...
Student: Rock Island soccer team told they can’t board bus, to ‘go back to your country’
One dead following motorcycle crash in Davenport
14th Street Shooting in Rock Island
Man shot in Rock Island on Saturday afternoon
Matthew Hurley, a 27-year-old gym manager, was fatally shot after he and his assistant manager...
Homeless man allegedly kills gym manager over membership refund
Iowa DNR investigating fatal falling incident at Bellevue State Park

Latest News

Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
Healthy high school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU
Multiple people gathered outside the Davenport Community School District administration...
Multiple people protest Davenport School District mask mandate Monday
Multiple people gathered outside the Davenport Community School District administration...
Davenport schools mask mandate protest
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to...
1 officer dies after 2 shot while serving warrant in Houston