Davenport DREAM Project announces third round of awards

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport DREAM Project Monday announced award recipients for the third round of the program.

According to a media release, 37 Davenport residents have been selected for the program that is aimed at inspiring renewed interest in the unique architecture and character found in neighborhoods in Davenport.

“We are excited to see sustained interest in the Davenport DREAM Project,” Letty Goslowsky, revitalization supervisor, said. “This is the third round of funding for this popular program and we continued to see a large number of applications this year.”

The City Council approved $900,000 in the 2022 budget for a third round of the DREAM Project after receiving overwhelming interest and response to both its initial rollout in 2019 and the second round in 2020.

Recipients are eligible for a $20,000 forgivable grant to be used for exterior façade improvements. Applicants who were not chosen for this round of funding will be able to apply in the future if additional rounds of the DREAM Project are approved, according to the release.

