Advertisement

Davenport DREAM Project announces third round of awards

The Davenport DREAM Project helps current and future homeowners fix up their homes or even...
The Davenport DREAM Project helps current and future homeowners fix up their homes or even build their dream homes through grants.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport DREAM Project Monday announced award recipients for the third round of the program.

According to a media release, 37 Davenport residents have been selected for the program that is aimed at inspiring renewed interest in the unique architecture and character found in neighborhoods in Davenport.

“We are excited to see sustained interest in the Davenport DREAM Project,” Letty Goslowsky, revitalization supervisor, said. “This is the third round of funding for this popular program and we continued to see a large number of applications this year.”

The City Council approved $900,000 in the 2022 budget for a third round of the DREAM Project after receiving overwhelming interest and response to both its initial rollout in 2019 and the second round in 2020.

Recipients are eligible for a $20,000 forgivable grant to be used for exterior façade improvements. Applicants who were not chosen for this round of funding will be able to apply in the future if additional rounds of the DREAM Project are approved, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the Rock Island High School soccer team was about to board the bus, Gabriel Albarran said...
Student: Rock Island soccer team told they can’t board bus, to ‘go back to your country’
One dead following motorcycle crash in Davenport
14th Street Shooting in Rock Island
Man shot in Rock Island on Saturday afternoon
Matthew Hurley, a 27-year-old gym manager, was fatally shot after he and his assistant manager...
Homeless man allegedly kills gym manager over membership refund
Iowa DNR investigating fatal falling incident at Bellevue State Park

Latest News

One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Henry County, Illinois, Friday...
18-year-old seriously injured in Henry County crash
Multiple people gathered outside the Davenport Community School District administration...
Multiple people protest Davenport School District mask mandate Monday
A Milan man is behind bars after court documents allege that he struck a woman on the head...
Court documents: Milan man struck woman on the head multiple times with blunt object
Gov. Reynolds, 25 other governors, request meeting with Biden over border crisis