Davenport man facing charges after stabbing at bar

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to court documents, Matthew Thomas Cheatheam, 42, of Davenport is facing felony charges after a stabbing at a bar in Davenport just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, September 18.

Court documents show police responded to 2820 Rockingham Road, which is where Frackie’s Pub and Grub is located, for reports of an assault. It’s not known if the incident happened inside or outside of the bar.

Court documents say Cheatheam stabbed another person in the back with a “sharp object” causing a laceration. The victim required stitches.

Cheatheam has a criminal history and is a registered sex offender.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 28, 2021, at 2:30 p.m.

