Employees form picket line outside KONE facility in Coal Valley

COAL VALLEY, Illinois (KWQC) - Employees set up a picket line outside the KONE facility in Coal Valley Monday morning, forming after they say recent requests were decisively denied by the company. One of the sticking point issues is a two-tier wage system.

“There’s, a lot of us, there’s three and four dollars between the 1 and 2 tier people,” says Brent Wynn, a Material Handler with KONE.

“We’d like to see that closer or at least achievable by the 2 tier people. I’m one of the 1 tier, I’d like to see it, they should be able to make the money we’re making somewhere along the line.”

According to the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, the Coal Valley facility employs more than 100 people.

Expanded options for retirement is also an issue the union is looking for progress on.

