FIRST ALERT DAY 9-20-21 from 6 PM until Midnight for Severe Storms

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms 6 PM until midnight***

Our main concern regarding severe weather will be a front approaching from the west late this afternoon. That system will likely produce showers and thunderstorms through the evening into the overnight hours. There is a MARGINAL to SLIGHT risk for the region, meaning some storms could become strong to severe before exiting early Tuesday. The main threats will be damaging winds, large hail, periods of moderate to heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. Be “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through the day. Make sure you have several outlets to receive warnings during this period.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.