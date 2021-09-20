Advertisement

Indiana man killed in Clayton County semi crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Indiana man was killed in a crash involving a semi in Clayton County Sunday afternoon.

Officials said it happened a little after 1 p.m. in the westbound lane of Interstate 80 between Iowa City and Davenport.

The Iowa State Patrol said the semi ran off the road on the right side and went into the ditch.

The driver, 65-year-old Robert Swiedals, was ejected.

He later died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

