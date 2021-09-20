Advertisement

Man killed in Cedar County crash Sunday

An Indiana man was killed when his tractor fell off the road in Cedar County Sunday, according to the Iowa State Patrol.(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR Co., Iowa (KWQC) - An Indiana man was killed when his tractor fell off the road in Cedar County Sunday, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

According to a minimal crash report, the crash happened around 1:13 p.m. on I-80W at mile marker 260.

According to the report, a tractor with a tank, driven by Robert Wayne Swiedals, 65, of Clear Lake, went off the right side of the road for unknown reasons and entered the north ditch.

Swiedals was ejected, according to the report. He was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics where he died from his injuries.

West Liberty Fire Department, Johnson County Hazmat, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement and AirCare all responded to the scene, according to the report.

