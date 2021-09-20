Man killed, woman injured in Rock Island County motorcycle crash

ILLINOIS CITY, Ill. (KWQC) - An Illinois City man was killed and a woman was injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.

Rock Island County sheriff’s deputies responded just after 3 p.m. to the 17100 block of 78th Avenue West in rural Illinois City.

The driver of the motorcycle, Joseph Hazen, 39, subsequently died from his injuries, deputies said in a media release.

His passenger, Amber Hazen, 39, was transported by Medforce helicopter to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, according to the release.

Deputies did not provide a condition update for her Monday. No other information was released.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Andalusia Ambulance, Andalusia and Edington fire departments and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.

