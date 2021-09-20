Milan man had long history of assault; family of victim responds

MILAN, Illinois (KWQC) - A woman remains in critical condition at a Peoria hospital after police and family say her neighbor assaulted her with a blunt force object.

54-year-old Julie Bowser has been “made comfortable” at the hospital after she was badly beaten and left with what police say were “extensive brain injuries” on the road outside of her apartment complex in Milan.

Bowser’s neighbor Ward Davis, 39, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery following the incident. Bowser’s family says they want answers from the owners of Pine View Apartments as to why Ward was a tenant there, and why Bowser was not warned about his violent history.

According to court documents filed in both Scott and Rock Island counties, Davis has 7 convictions of assault with injury, dating as far back as 1997, and up to 2016.

He is also a convicted sex offender, charged in 2002 in Scott County with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. He’s since been charged and convicted twice with failing to register, and two times with living within 2,000 feet of a school.

Plus, in 2015, court documents state Davis was removed as a tenant from a previous address due to the state of his mental health.

In response to Davis’s past, Julie’s sister Lisa Bowser gave TV6 Investigates a written statement, saying:

“He took a daughter, sister, mother, niece, and grandmother from us. She had struggled with mental illness and addiction for years and she had turned herself around this past 3 years, and [she] had a whole new outlook on life and looked forward to her future.....We are very heartbroken that she was viciously attacked. We will get justice for Julie. Knowing she was scared of this monster and he is the reason she is where she is. She is bright, funny, artistic and a huge heart. The charges against him are nothing compared to what he did to my sister. How was he even allowed on the street with the record he has? She would never had moved in there knowing he is a sexual predator. That is a fact on him. He stole her from us.”

TV6 Investigates spoke with McDonnell Property Management, who manages Pine View Apartments, and asked if they were aware of Davis’s record.

They stated that they took over management after both Bowser and Davis were already living there and therefore did not screen the history of either tenant.

They also stated that Bowser had never filed a complaint against Davis so they were unaware of the situation.

Ward Davis has now been arrested with his eighth charge of assault, this time aggravated battery, and awaits his first hearing on October 8.

In addition to the incident of assault, police say they found a gas can on fire in the laundry room of the complex. It is unclear if the two incidents are related.

