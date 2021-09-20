Advertisement

Most private insurance plans won’t waive COVID-19 cost-sharing, survey says

The majority of COVID-19 patients are now responsible for their full deductibles and co-pays,...
The majority of COVID-19 patients are now responsible for their full deductibles and co-pays, according to a survey from late August. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many coronavirus patients recovering from long hospital stays are surprised to find that the days of full COVID-19 coverage are over.

While most large insurance companies waived cost-sharing for COVID-19 care in 2020, that is no longer the case in 2021.

Now, COVID-19 patients are getting sticker shock after seeing the kind of significant hospital bills typically associated with major health crises like cancer.

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey from late August found that “across the two largest health plans in each state and D.C.,” 72% of the health insurance plans were no longer waiving out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatment.

That means the majority of COVID-19 patients are now responsible for their full deductibles and co-pays.

The survey indicates the trend is likely to continue, with patients taking on more and more of their treatment costs.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the Rock Island High School soccer team was about to board the bus, Gabriel Albarran said...
Student: Rock Island soccer team told they can’t board bus, to ‘go back to your country’
14th Street Shooting in Rock Island
Man shot in Rock Island on Saturday afternoon
One dead following motorcycle crash in Davenport
Matthew Hurley, a 27-year-old gym manager, was fatally shot after he and his assistant manager...
Homeless man allegedly kills gym manager over membership refund
Iowa DNR investigating fatal falling incident at Bellevue State Park

Latest News

Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Biden easing foreign travel restrictions, requiring vaccines
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining...
Biden pitching partnership after tough stretch with allies
An investigation continues into the death of a Linn County Jail inmate. 39-year-old Marshall...
Inmate dies after complaining of chest pains
In this grab taken from video, a group of students react and speak on their phones near the...
Shooting at Russian university leaves 6 dead, 28 hurt