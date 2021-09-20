Multiple people protest Davenport School District mask mandate Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple people gathered outside the Davenport Community School District administration building Monday morning to protest a recently passed mask mandate.

A TV6 crew said around 8:30 a.m., there were at least 20-25 adults and children gathered. Some held signs that read “unmask our kids,” “no masks,” and “my body my choice.”

On Thursday, the school board voted 5-2 to require makes to be worn, regardless of vaccination status, by anyone inside a district building. The mandate took effect Monday.

The move came several days after a federal judge blocked Governor Kim Reynolds’ ban on mask mandates in schools.

The new mandate also applies to all indoor sporting events in the district.

TV6 has reached out the school district.

This is a developing story. Check for updates online and on-air.

