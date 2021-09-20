Police crackdown on rail safety in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Galesburg have teamed up with law enforcement agencies across the county for a rail safety campaign known as “Operation Clear Track”. According to a news release, it’s the single largest rail safety initiative in the U.S. to raise awareness of the importance of making safe choices near railroad tracks and trains.

Coordinated by Amtrak Police and Operation Lifesaver Inc (OLI), Operation Clear Track aims to reduce the approximately 2,000 serious train-related injuries and deaths each year. Every three hours in this country, a vehicle or person is struck by a train.

During “Operation Clear Track,” law enforcement representatives will report to high-incident railroad crossings in Galesburg. Officials share safety tips and enforce crossing and trespassing laws, as well as write citations and warnings to violators.

For more information about Rail Safety Week, Operation Clear Track, and other rail-safety initiatives and tips, please visit www.oli.org.

The event is held during the annual observance of Rail Safety Week, which is Sept. 20-26 this year.

