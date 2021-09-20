Advertisement

Police crackdown on rail safety in Galesburg

CN Railway Police reminding public about railroad crossing safety
CN Railway Police reminding public about railroad crossing safety(WNDU)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Galesburg have teamed up with law enforcement agencies across the county for a rail safety campaign known as “Operation Clear Track”. According to a news release, it’s the single largest rail safety initiative in the U.S. to raise awareness of the importance of making safe choices near railroad tracks and trains.

Coordinated by Amtrak Police and Operation Lifesaver Inc (OLI), Operation Clear Track aims to reduce the approximately 2,000 serious train-related injuries and deaths each year. Every three hours in this country, a vehicle or person is struck by a train.

During “Operation Clear Track,” law enforcement representatives will report to high-incident railroad crossings in Galesburg. Officials share safety tips and enforce crossing and trespassing laws, as well as write citations and warnings to violators.

For more information about Rail Safety Week, Operation Clear Track, and other rail-safety initiatives and tips, please visit www.oli.org.

The event is held during the annual observance of Rail Safety Week, which is Sept. 20-26 this year.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ward F. Davis, 39, of Milan, faces one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, in Rock...
Court documents: Milan man struck woman on the head multiple times with blunt object
As the Rock Island High School soccer team was about to board the bus, Gabriel Albarran said...
Student: Rock Island soccer team told they can’t board bus, to ‘go back to your country’
One dead following motorcycle crash in Davenport
14th Street Shooting in Rock Island
Man shot in Rock Island on Saturday afternoon
Matthew Thomas Cheatheam, 42, of Davenport is facing felony charges after a stabbing at a bar...
Davenport man facing charges after stabbing at bar

Latest News

An Indiana man was killed when his tractor fell off the road in Cedar County Sunday, according...
Man killed in Cedar County crash Sunday
100 new cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County
Generic image of crash scene
Man killed, woman injured in Rock Island County motorcycle crash
One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Henry County, Illinois, Friday...
18-year-old seriously injured in Henry County crash