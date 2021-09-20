Advertisement

Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Evening

Cooler Air Moving In This Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - ***FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms 6 PM until midnight***

After a sunny and unusually warm weekend, get ready for some changes ahead for the last few days of summer. The remnants of Hurricane Nicholas have drifted north, and could bring scattered clouds, and perhaps a shower or two into the region this morning. Our main concern will be a front approaching from the west late this afternoon. That system will likely produce showers and thunderstorms through the evening into the overnight hours. There is a SLIGHT risk for the region, meaning some storms could become strong to severe before exiting early Tuesday. Cool, dry air moving in behind that system will provide us taste of Autumn. We’re talking sunny and mild days in the  70′s and crisp, cool nights in the 40′s and 50′s for the rest of the week. Fall officially begins at 2:21 PM Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. High: 85°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT:  Showers and thunderstorms with some storms becoming strong to severe. Low: 57°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY:  Showers early. Becoming mostly sunny, breezy, cooler and less humid. High: 72°. Wind: N 10-15+ mph.

