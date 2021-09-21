Advertisement

1 person in custody following shots fired incident Tuesday morning

Shots fired in Davenport
By Brittany Kyles
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to a call of shots fired at Division and 17th streets just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say one person has been taken into custody, but no injuries have been reported.

A TV6 crew at the scene said shell casings were located and officers cleared the area shortly after the incident.

Police also say there was no property damage.

