Cloudy, breezy and cooler today

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Showers and storms have pushed east of the area and now we focus on cooler temps and clouds for the rest of the day. We will pretty much stay under overcast to mostly cloudy skies from now through sunset leading to daytime high only in the 60s and low 70s. Once the skies clear tonight we will see temps drop into the 40s and 50s. Much of this week will be dominated by north winds leading to highs in the mid to low 70s most days and morning lows in the 40s and 50s. Long story short fall is here, and it is time to open the windows.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 69º Winds: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up. Low: 52º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 71º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.