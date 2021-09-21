Colona schools suffers vandalism
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLONA, Illinois (KWQC) - Colona schools suffered a reported act of vandalism, according to Superintendent Carl E. Johnson, Tuesday.
According to a Facebook post on the Colona Police Department’s page, it appears someone destroyed handwashing equipment at one of the schools.
Johnson also mentioned this incident as “an example of negative impacts of social media,” in his statement. A trend that was recently banned from TikTok has also resulted in damage to many schools across the country.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.