Colona schools suffers vandalism

Superintendent Carl E. Johnson directly mentioned social media as a possible motive for the vandalism.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLONA, Illinois (KWQC) - Colona schools suffered a reported act of vandalism, according to Superintendent Carl E. Johnson, Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post on the Colona Police Department’s page, it appears someone destroyed handwashing equipment at one of the schools.

Johnson also mentioned this incident as “an example of negative impacts of social media,” in his statement. A trend that was recently banned from TikTok has also resulted in damage to many schools across the country.

Message from Supt. Johnson 9/21/21 Good morning Colona School Community, I had hoped to avoid something like this, but...

Posted by Colona Police Department on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

