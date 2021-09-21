Dubuque Community School Board tables vote on school mask mandate after not reaching consensus

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - After four and a half hours of public input and discussion at a meeting Monday night, members of the Dubuque Community School Board unanimously decided to postpone a vote to potentially reinstate a school mask mandate until October 11.

The meeting came after a federal judge blocked a state law prohibiting mask mandates in schools.

As of Monday, the Dubuque Community School District is reporting 17 positive COVID-19 cases in students and five in staff members.

