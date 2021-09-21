Advertisement

A few clouds, breezy, cooler and less humid today

Plenty of sun for the second half of the week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - We’ll see lingering clouds across the region this afternoon, along with cooler, breezy and less humid conditions. Temperatures should range from the 60′s to lower 70′s. High pressure building out of the plains will clear out the skies overnight, with lows in the 40′s to lower 50′s. Expect sunny and cool conditions through the rest of the week, with highs ranging from the lower to middle 70′s, and overnight lows in the 40′s ad 50′s during the period.

TODAY: Lingering clouds. Breezy, cooler and less humid. High: 69°. Wind: N 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing overnight. Cool. Low: 52°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 71°. Wind: N 10-15+ mph.

