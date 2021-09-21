Advertisement

How to watch Tuesday’s public hearing on proposed Iowa redistricting maps

State lawmakers will vote on approving new congressional districts in about two weeks.
State lawmakers will vote on approving new congressional districts in about two weeks.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The second of three public hearings will take place Tuesday for Iowans to share their opinions on the new proposed redistricting maps.

The non-partisan Legislative Services Agency released the first proposal for new congressional and legislative districts Thursday, a process required every ten years to coincide with the Census.

The first hearing was held on Monday night. A final hearing is set for Wednesday, September 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All the hearings are being held virtually, but Iowans can sign-up to speak, or submit a written comment, during the hearing.

Iowa lawmakers will meet in a special session on October 5 to vote on the proposed maps.

If the maps are not approved, the Legislative Services Agency will submit a second proposal.

If a second and third version of the maps are not approved, Iowa lawmakers can amend them.

The public hearing will be streamed live, and signup is not required.

Click here to watch the hearings.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milan man had long history of assault; family of victim responds
Milan man had long history of assault; family of victim responds
Ward F. Davis, 39, of Milan, faces one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, in Rock...
Court documents: Milan man struck woman on the head multiple times with blunt object
Generic image of crash scene
Man killed, woman injured in Rock Island County motorcycle crash
Matthew Thomas Cheatheam, 42, of Davenport is facing felony charges after a stabbing at a bar...
Davenport man facing charges after stabbing at bar
Multiple people gathered outside the Davenport Community School District administration...
Multiple people protest Davenport School District mask mandate Monday

Latest News

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is pushing the Biden Administration to reopen federal offices...
Rep. Hinson taking a wait and see approach to potential district change
While voters go to the polls, county auditors are still waiting on guidance on new election laws
Clinton County Auditor running for Iowa Secretary of State
Voting rights advocate Deidre DeJear announces run for Iowa Governor
US 2020 Census shows decrease in Illinois, growth in Iowa for Quad Cities region
US 2020 Census shows decrease in Illinois, growth in Iowa for Quad Cities region