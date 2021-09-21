Advertisement

Iowa farm cooperative hit by ransomware, systems go offline

Officials have identified the person who died in a fall at an Iowa state park as an eastern...
Officials have identified the person who died in a fall at an Iowa state park as an eastern Iowa woman.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A ransomware attack has forced a cooperative of Iowa corn and soy farmers to take their computer systems offline.

But a person close to the New Cooperative says it has created workarounds to receive grain and distribute feed.

The cooperative said in a statement that the attack was “successfully contained” and that it notified law enforcement.

The attack hit just as Iowa’s corn and soy harvesting is getting under way.

New Cooperative did not say whether it had paid a ransom.

A security researcher said the criminals had demanded $5.9 million.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ward F. Davis, 39, of Milan, faces one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, in Rock...
Court documents: Milan man struck woman on the head multiple times with blunt object
Milan man had long history of assault; family of victim responds
Milan man had long history of assault; family of victim responds
Generic image of crash scene
Man killed, woman injured in Rock Island County motorcycle crash
Matthew Thomas Cheatheam, 42, of Davenport is facing felony charges after a stabbing at a bar...
Davenport man facing charges after stabbing at bar
Multiple people gathered outside the Davenport Community School District administration...
Multiple people protest Davenport School District mask mandate Monday

Latest News

Cooler and breezy this week
Cooler and breezy this week
Parents, teachers, and students gathered at Hempstead High School to voice their opinions on a...
Dubuque Community School Board tables vote on school mask mandate after not reaching consensus
Shots fired in Davenport
1 person in custody following shots fired incident Tuesday morning
Scott Emergency Communications Center
Scott Emergency Communications Center implements computerized dispatch system for some calls