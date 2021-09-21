Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s seeking information on 2020 death of Galena woman

JO DAVIESS Co., Illinois (KWQC) - The Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding any information relating to the death of Laura Kowal, 57, a Galena woman, who’s body was discovered in the Mississippi River near Canton, Missouri in 2020.

In a Facebook post, the department laid out the details of her disappearance, when she was last seen on August 7th, 2020, near her residence in Galena. Her 2016 Honda Pilot was found two days later in Warsaw, IL, with her body being found the same day near Canton.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the authorities at (815) 777-2141.

