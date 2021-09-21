Advertisement

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s seeking information on 2020 death of Galena woman

Kowal, 57, was found in the Mississippi River near Canton, MO on August 9th, 2020.
Kowal, 57, was found in the Mississippi River near Canton, MO on August 9th, 2020.(WIFR)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JO DAVIESS Co., Illinois (KWQC) - The Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding any information relating to the death of Laura Kowal, 57, a Galena woman, who’s body was discovered in the Mississippi River near Canton, Missouri in 2020.

In a Facebook post, the department laid out the details of her disappearance, when she was last seen on August 7th, 2020, near her residence in Galena. Her 2016 Honda Pilot was found two days later in Warsaw, IL, with her body being found the same day near Canton.

*PLEASE SHARE* Authorities seek the public’s help in obtaining information regarding the disappearance and death of...

Posted by Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the authorities at (815) 777-2141.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milan man had long history of assault; family of victim responds
Milan man had long history of assault; family of victim responds
Ward F. Davis, 39, of Milan, faces one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, in Rock...
Court documents: Milan man struck woman on the head multiple times with blunt object
Generic image of crash scene
Man killed, woman injured in Rock Island County motorcycle crash
Matthew Thomas Cheatheam, 42, of Davenport is facing felony charges after a stabbing at a bar...
Davenport man facing charges after stabbing at bar
Multiple people gathered outside the Davenport Community School District administration...
Multiple people protest Davenport School District mask mandate Monday

Latest News

As the Rock Island High School soccer team was about to board the bus, Gabriel Albarran said...
Charter bus company fires driver who refused to let Rock Island High School soccer players on bus with Mexican flag
State lawmakers will vote on approving new congressional districts in about two weeks.
How to watch Tuesday’s public hearing on proposed Iowa redistricting maps
Pleasant Valley High School is one of five Iowa schools recognized by the U.S. Department of...
Pleasant Valley High School named National Blue Ribbon School
A Moline home has been deemed unlivable after a fire broke out Monday night.
Monday night fire leaves Moline home unlivable