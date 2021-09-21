Lane closures start Sept. 23 for repairs on I-80 Bridge over Mississippi River

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) DIXON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced plans for repairs to the Interstate 80 Mississippi River bridge in Rock Island County to begin Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

The work, which will repair the bridge joints on the westbound lanes, will require lane closures. One lane of traffic will be open during the repair, which is expected to be finished by Friday, Oct. 1, weather permitting

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the work zone, or should avoid the area, if possible.

