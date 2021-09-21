Advertisement

Lane closures start Sept. 23 for repairs on I-80 Bridge over Mississippi River

Bridge over the Mississippi River
Bridge over the Mississippi River(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) DIXON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced plans for repairs to the Interstate 80 Mississippi River bridge in Rock Island County to begin Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

The work, which will repair the bridge joints on the westbound lanes, will require lane closures. One lane of traffic will be open during the repair, which is expected to be finished by Friday, Oct. 1, weather permitting

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the work zone, or should avoid the area, if possible.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milan man had long history of assault; family of victim responds
Milan man had long history of assault; family of victim responds
Generic image of crash scene
Man killed, woman injured in Rock Island County motorcycle crash
Ward F. Davis, 39, of Milan, faces one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, in Rock...
Court documents: Milan man struck woman on the head multiple times with blunt object
Police identify man killed in Davenport motorcycle crash
Matthew Thomas Cheatheam, 42, of Davenport is facing felony charges after a stabbing at a bar...
Davenport man facing charges after stabbing at bar

Latest News

Money Matters: What to do about inflation
Mt. Carroll redevelopment project receives $1.5 Million grant
Which sports team is the most requested for Illinois specialty license plates?
Pleasant Valley High School is one of five Iowa schools recognized by the U.S. Department of...
Pleasant Valley High School named National Blue Ribbon School
As the Rock Island High School soccer team was about to board the bus, Gabriel Albarran said...
Charter bus company fires driver who refused to let Rock Island High School soccer players on bus with Mexican flag