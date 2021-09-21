Lawyer in Univ. of Iowa fraternity case encouraged as action expected to be taken

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The lawyer representing a woman who says members of a University of Iowa fraternity raped her, says he is encouraged action will be taken in the case.

Makena Solberg says two former members of Phi Gamma Delta, known as Fiji, sexually assaulted her in September 2020.

We generally don’t name people who are part of sexual assault cases. But she came forward and wanted to be known.

Groups in Iowa City have held several protests over the last few weeks.

No charges have been filed.

Solberg’s attorney told TV-9 they had a “very productive and encouraging meeting with both the Johnson County Attorney’s office and the University of Iowa’s Office of Sexual Misconduct Response Coordinator.”

He says all issues are pending investigation, but they are encouraged there will be action on all fronts.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.