Monday night fire leaves Moline home unlivable

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline home has been deemed unlivable after a fire broke out Monday night.

Around 9:17 p.m., the Moline Fire Department was dispatched to a medium-sized, two-story home in the 3000 block of 7th Street.

The first crew on the scene noted light smoke showing from the first floor. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes, according to a media release.

The home was occupied by a woman and her dog at the time of the fire. Both were able to safely get out after being alerted by smoke detectors, according to the release.

Firefighters remained on the scene to perform salvage and overhaul.

The total amount of loss is estimated to be about $100,000, with the structure being deemed unlivable, according to the release.

The displaced resident was able to secure temporary housing with family members, according to the release.

No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Fire Prevention and Investigations Bureau.

A cause has not been determined at this time.

The Moline Police Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Moline Second Alermers, and Mid-American Energy all responded to the scene.

