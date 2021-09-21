Mt. Carroll redevelopment project receives $1.5 Million grant

MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation has been awarded $1.5 million in Rebuild Illinois funds for the redevelopment of Shimer Square. Shimer Square is a former college campus in Mt. Carroll.

The funds will specifically support Phase 1 of the Shimer Square redevelopment, which takes on 3 of the 17 buildings and the front entry gate, representing more than $12 million in total project costs. Phase 1 of Shimer Square consists of the adaptive-reuse of the Bennett and Hathaway Halls into the creation of 37 residential rental units. Phase 1 also consists of the rehabilitation of the Sawyer House and repurposing the facility into a resource center for entrepreneurs, homeowners, and rentals so they have access to resources and tools to help create wealth-building opportunities for the future.

Phase 1 will break ground later this year and create and support more than 271 jobs through its 9-month construction period. GROWTH will utilize the Sawyer House to provide financial literacy services to individuals as well as offer space to other assistance and entrepreneurial programs.

According to a news release, the objective of the Regional Economic Development component, in keeping with the Governor’s 5-year Economic Development plan, is to provide grants to strengthen local economies and encourage the development of regional industry clusters, including in rural areas.

copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.