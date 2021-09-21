Police identify man killed in Davenport motorcycle crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A motorcycle rider who died in a crash Friday was identified as 51-year-old John Funte Sr. of Davenport.

Police said in a media release Tuesday the crash remains under investigation by the traffic safety unit. No further information was released.

Just after 7 p.m. Friday, Davenport police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the 4400 block of North Pine Street for a motorcycle crash.

Preliminary investigation indicates Funte was northbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle, left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.