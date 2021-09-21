Advertisement

Which sports team is the most requested for Illinois specialty license plates?

Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Which professional sports team is the most popular among Illinois drivers?

The Cubs? The Cards?

According to Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, as of early September, Illinois vehicle owners have requested license plates featuring the Chicago White Sox the most since the program began.

More than 71,000 sports team license plates have been requested since the program began more than 10 years ago and they have helped raised more than $13 million for Illinois public schools.

“It is a win, win situation for our students, teachers and sports fans, said White”

As of early September the most popular team license plates were as follows:

• White Sox: 21,890

• Chicago Blackhawks: 19,848

• Chicago Cubs: 13,970

• Chicago Bears: 8,620

• St. Louis Cardinals: 3,555

• Chicago Bulls: 3,416

The public can order the Sports Team Series license plates by visiting www.ilsos.gov. Fans may order random number, personalized or vanity plates and receive them by mail.

The cost to purchase a random number sports plate for a currently titled vehicle with valid Illinois registration is $69. Pricing varies for vanity and personalized license plates. Each license plate sale and renewal raises $25 for the Professional Sports Teams Education Fund and is earmarked for the Common School Fund, which supports public schools throughout the state.

Enacted in 2002 and initiated by White, the program allows Illinois sports teams to have license plates designated as Professional Sports Teams license plates. The first sports series license plates were the Blackhawks, which were offered in November 2010.

White also noted that the 3,555 St. Louis Cardinals Illinois license plate purchases have already surpassed the number of St. Louis Cardinals specialty plates sold in the state of Missouri.

There are 1,214 St. Louis Cardinal license plates registered in the state of Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

