Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jo Nicholson of Humane Society of Scott County visited with Paula to introduce viewers to a doll of a dog named “Scentsy”, is a 2~3 year old spayed, vaccinated, and micro-chipped pit mix.

She would do best in a home without cats and older or no children (she doesn’t know her own strength). She loves going for walks and is really good on a leash. Scentsy likes to play, but is very calm in her kennel. If you like a “couch” dog, here’s your companion! The shelter notes she is reliably housebroken.

HSSC is currently running a $20 adoption special for any animal over 4 months old. This will run through the end of September. The Cats vs. Dogs 2022 calendar fundraiser will be coming up soon.

You can also get info on available pets by following the agency on Facebook (see below, too) or using the contact information below. The website has a adoption application available at the homepage. According to a recent Facebook post from HSSC, rising COVID cases and work shortages has instituted a policy where adoptions and facility visits are handled on an appointment-only basis (for now).

HUMANE SOCIETY OF SCOTT COUNTY / 2802 W. Central Park / Davenport, Iowa / (563) 388-6655

