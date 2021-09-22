Beyond the vine: Market Alley Wines featuring bourbon

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) -It’s a local place to gather in lovely Monmouth, Illinois. Sarah Walters, owner of Market Alley Wines, visits PSL to highlight her establishment and the many beverages offered including the libation that’s truly having “a moment”: bourbon.

September is Bourbon Heritage Month so Walters educates the audience on bourbon. All bourbons are whiskeys....but not all whiskeys are bourbons. Bourbons must be aged in a barrel at least four years and made in the United States ONLY (not specific to Kentucky).

Market Alley Wines is a wine bar in the downtown area of the community. MAW features game nights, open mic nights, live music and even massages. They carry more than 300 wines, 50 craft beers, plus whiskey, bourbon and scotch.

Market Alley Wines / 59 PUBLIC SQUARE ./ MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS / 309 734 1800 / sarah@marketalleywines.com / FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.