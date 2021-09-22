Advertisement

The Black & Gold Shop has everything for tailgating season

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Karla Anderson of The Black & Gold Shop joined PSL in-studio to remind Iowa Hawkeye fans that the retailer has everything you could possibly want or need when it comes to supporting your favorite team.

When it comes to folks in the Quad Cities that LOVE the Iowa Hawkeyes, the top destination is this retailer near NorthPark Mall in Davenport. In fact, Anderson proudly announces that folks shop at her store from all over the world! Every single U.S. state and 18 countries are represented on map in the retail space that chronicles customer visits from afar.

The mission of the shop is helping fans display passion for their team PLUS spread the love by finding myriad gift items perfect for other fans among friends and family. Anything and everything HAWKEYE is available in the store or online.

Don’t forget Black and Gold Shop can help fans celebrate throughout the year----with great ideas included in these previous PSL segments for other holidays like St. Patrick’s Day, Patriotic holidays, Christmas, or gifting for anytime or occasion!

The Black & Gold Shop / 102 E Kimberly Rd / Davenport, IA / (563) 823-0009

