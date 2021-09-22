Advertisement

Discover high-quality hair loss solutions at Hilltop Campus Village shop

Hats, Hair ‘N Wigs has been located in the district for a decade
By Debbie McFadden
Sep. 22, 2021
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Paula reflects on how she wore wigs for two years during her cancer treatments and points out that she really enjoyed it (and kind of misses the fun and variety that wigs can provide).

Hats, Hair ‘N Wigs, located in the Hilltop Campus Village, specializes in cutting and styling hair and wigs for men and women. Gloria Henricksen, owner of the business for ten years, is the guest on Paula Sands Live.

The business specializes in many different types of hair loss solutions besides the over 200 wigs in the store. Of course, there are numerous hat varieties for both men and women. Many sun protection hats are in stock for cancer patients or anyone looking to stay safe from harmful rays. They also do hair cutting, shampooing, styling and perms. A licensed, professional cosmetologist is on staff and is legally-approved to cut and style wigs by the Iowa Board of Public Health.

Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10-5, and evening slots by appointment are available.

Hats, Hair ‘N Wigs / Hilltop Campus, 1518 Harrison St., Davenport, IA 52803 / 563-322-0804 / FACEBOOK

