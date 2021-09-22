Advertisement

Erik’s beer picks: Oktoberfest is his favorite brew season of all

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Munich, Germany, was the original home of Oktoberfest--a tradition that began over two-hundred years ago. And Oktoberfest craft beers are certainly plentiful in the Quad Cities and beyond.

Erik Maitlands usual monthly feature takes on more of a “Beers of the Season” tone as he leans into some tasty Oktoberfest brews. In fact, he starts the interview by saying autumn is his FAVORITE beer season. Maitland stresses that if your palate prefers domestic, light beers, this is a great time to branch out. Most of the fall craft brews are malt forward. The following beers are profiled and recommended:

  • Schell’s Oktoberfest: A Märzen that is true to German tradition, it is only brewed once a year to celebrate the fall harvest. The perfect balance of Pale, Munich, and Vienna malts create its toasty backbone.
  • Oktoberfest Patron Saint (Wisconsin Brewing Co.): Oktoberfest.  A wonderfully rich and sweet Marzen that’s full of personality and flavor.
  • **Ayinger Oktober Fest-Märzen** (at Hy-Vee)---Erik’s FAVORITE BEER. PERIOD. Description: Rich, amber-golden color. Deep, inviting, malty nose and bready, wonderful flavor that’s an ode to barley. Medium to big body, with a touch of warming alcohol on the finish.
  • Oktoberfest Marzen Lager from Exile Brewing in Des Moines (available at Hy-Vee & other local shops) is the beer that Paula & Erik taste on-air. Rich in malt with a balance of clean, hop bitterness. Biscuit-like malt aroma and flavor comes through with a touch of floral notes from the German Hallertauer hops.

