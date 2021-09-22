Advertisement

Fall arrives this afternoon

Warms up early next week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - North winds will continue today which will bring in cooler than normal temps as fall officially arrives this afternoon around 2:21PM. Highs today will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday which will result in temps in the upper 60s and low 70s.  Tonight under clear skies and light winds we will all cool off into the 40s.  Temps will warm back to the mid and low 70s both Thursday and Friday before another front arrives on Friday night.  This will bring a minor rain chance well after sunset.  The weekend will be dry with Saturday being cooler of the two days.  HIghs will get back to the 80s early next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny.  High: 71º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 44º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny.  High: 72º.

