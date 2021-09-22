Advertisement

Fall equinox: Is there really equal day and night?

Astronomical fall is September 22
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Illinois (KWQC) - The fall equinox is on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 2:21 PM. This is the time when the sun is directly over the equator. The word equinox is Latin for equal nights, but is that true?

The sun is directly over the equator on an equinox.
The sun is directly over the equator on an equinox.(KWQC)

Not exactly. There are a few reasons for this. One reason is because the time it takes for the Sun to fully set can take several minutes. The official sunrise is recorded when the top of the sun appears above the horizon. The sunset is the disappearance of the top of the sun below the horizon, so that takes extra time to get it below. Another reason is because of refraction. The Earth’s atmosphere refracts (bends) light, so we see the sun rise before the sun is actually above the horizon and we see the sun after the sun is below the horizon.

On the day of the equinox, areas near the equator actually receive about 12 hours and 6 minutes of daylight. Heading north, there will be more daylight time. For the Quad Cities the latitude is about 41.5° N, and on the autumnal equinox there are 12 hours and 9 minutes of daylight. Even farther north in Anchorage, with a latitude of 61.2° N, they have almost 12 hours and 13 minutes of daylight.

The closest the Quad Cities will get to truly equal day and night will be on Saturday,...
The closest the Quad Cities will get to truly equal day and night will be on Saturday, September 25.(KWQC)

For the rest of September the Quad Cities will lose about 2 minutes and 45 seconds of daylight. That means that the closest the area will get to seeing equal day and night will be Saturday, September 25.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man killed in Davenport motorcycle crash
Shots fired in Davenport
1 person in custody following gunfire incident Tuesday morning
Milan man had long history of assault; family of victim responds
Milan man had long history of assault; family of victim responds
As the Rock Island High School soccer team was about to board the bus, Gabriel Albarran said...
Charter bus company fires driver who refused to let Rock Island High School soccer players on bus with Mexican flag
Kowal, 57, was found in the Mississippi River near Canton, MO on August 9th, 2020.
Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office seeking information on 2020 death of Galena woman

Latest News

U.S. consumers say they plan to get a jump on holiday shopping this year
New cases down, more COVID-19 deaths reported in Rock Island County
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules
Shootings, school fights in Peoria; police: ‘time to act’