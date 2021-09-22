Fall equinox: Is there really equal day and night?

QUAD CITIES, Illinois (KWQC) - The fall equinox is on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 2:21 PM. This is the time when the sun is directly over the equator. The word equinox is Latin for equal nights, but is that true?

The sun is directly over the equator on an equinox. (KWQC)

Not exactly. There are a few reasons for this. One reason is because the time it takes for the Sun to fully set can take several minutes. The official sunrise is recorded when the top of the sun appears above the horizon. The sunset is the disappearance of the top of the sun below the horizon, so that takes extra time to get it below. Another reason is because of refraction. The Earth’s atmosphere refracts (bends) light, so we see the sun rise before the sun is actually above the horizon and we see the sun after the sun is below the horizon.

On the day of the equinox, areas near the equator actually receive about 12 hours and 6 minutes of daylight. Heading north, there will be more daylight time. For the Quad Cities the latitude is about 41.5° N, and on the autumnal equinox there are 12 hours and 9 minutes of daylight. Even farther north in Anchorage, with a latitude of 61.2° N, they have almost 12 hours and 13 minutes of daylight.

The closest the Quad Cities will get to truly equal day and night will be on Saturday, September 25. (KWQC)

For the rest of September the Quad Cities will lose about 2 minutes and 45 seconds of daylight. That means that the closest the area will get to seeing equal day and night will be Saturday, September 25.

