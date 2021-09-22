Iowa DIA confirms senior assisted living facility Petersen Commons intends to close in December

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Dept. of Inspections and Appeals confirmed to TV6 on Tuesday that Petersen Commons in Davenport intends to close on Dec. 15, 2021.

The state agency is responsible for licensing of facilities in the state of Iowa.

Petersen Commons is a senior assisted living facility on the Marycrest Senior Campus. TV6 reached out to Petersen Commons management multiple times but have not heard back.

An exact reason for the facility’s closure has not been confirmed.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.