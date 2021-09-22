Muscatine parents set to protests masks mandate at schools

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several parents in the Muscatine Community School District are in opposition to the new masks mandate decision in schools.

The mandate takes effect Wednesday for pre-k through 6th grade schools.

In a school board meeting Friday, many parents opposed to the mandate showed up to give public comment, some people were removed by police for making outbursts.

Ultimately the board voted 6-1, to require pre-k through 6th grade schools to wear masks.

According to a Facebook group, at least 50 parents are expected to show up the Muscatine Administration Building to protest.

TV6′s Brittany Kyles spoke to a Muscatine parent who says he and other parents want the board to get rid of the masks mandate, if not, parents will call for members resignation or removal from their seat.

In response to Wednesday’s protest the Muscatine Community School District gave this statement in response:

| With regards to the planned demonstration, the district is aware of the planned demonstration that is to take place at 8:00 am this Wednesday morning. The district respects and values the opinions of all community members along with the rights afforded to peacefully assemble. |

A Muscatine parent opposed to the mask mandate was read the above statement and said this in response:

| We are thankful for a placement for a place on the admin grounds to hold this peaceful assembly. However, if they did respect and value the community members response, then the would have listened to what the community was saying. |

The district also says no student will be turned away if they don’t have a mask, masks will be provided to them. Parents were also sent alternative options for students who chose not to wear mask, such as remote learning.

The district also states they will re-examine this mandate once vaccines are made available to children under 12-years-old.

