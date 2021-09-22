New cases down, more COVID-19 deaths reported in Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting six additional deaths from COVID-19 and 72 new infections since Monday. Those who died include a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized; a woman in her 50s who was hospitalized; a woman in her 70s who died at home; a man in his 70s who was hospitalized; a man in his 40s who was hospitalized and a man in his 70s who died in a long-term-care facility

The total number of deaths in Rock Island County is now 350.

“We send our sincere condolences to their families and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

“Throughout the waves of this pandemic, we have seen a pattern of surging cases followed a few weeks later by rising deaths,” she said. “Most people who die from this virus have not been vaccinated. Our three widely available vaccines are highly protective against serious illness and death.”

The health department also reports 72 new cases of COVID-19, which is down from 100 new cases reported Monday. Currently, 39 people are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 37.

The new cases are

1 woman in her 80s

2 women in their 70s

3 women in their 60s

6 women in their 50s

5 woman in her 40s

10 women in their 30s

1 woman in her 20s

1 woman in her teens

3 girls in their teens

4 girls younger than 13

1 girl infant 1 or younger

2 men in their 80s

3 men in their 70s

5 men in their 60s

4 men in their 50s

2 men in their 40s

6 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

4 boys in their teens

7 boys younger than 13

1 boy infant 1 or younger

Visit vaccines.gov to find where you can get vaccinated. RICHD offers walk-in vaccine clinics on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

