Advertisement

Scott County deputies investigating burglary, crash

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning burglary and crash that left one person injured Wednesday.

Deputies responded at 12:13 a.m. to the 400 block of 40th Avenue in Buffalo for a report of an ATV theft, according to a media release.

Deputies also were informed about an ATV crash in the 300 block of 40th Avenue. They located the vehicle in the east ditch and found one person with injuries, according to the release.

The person, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later flown to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

Around 2 a.m., deputies responded to a second crash in the southeast ditch of 40th Avenue and West Front Street in Buffalo. Deputies on the scene found an unoccupied motorcycle, according to the release.

Deputies say the incident appears to be related to the first incident. The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man killed in Davenport motorcycle crash
Shots fired in Davenport
1 person in custody following gunfire incident Tuesday morning
Milan man had long history of assault; family of victim responds
Milan man had long history of assault; family of victim responds
As the Rock Island High School soccer team was about to board the bus, Gabriel Albarran said...
Charter bus company fires driver who refused to let Rock Island High School soccer players on bus with Mexican flag
Kowal, 57, was found in the Mississippi River near Canton, MO on August 9th, 2020.
Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office seeking information on 2020 death of Galena woman

Latest News

Fall starts off cool
Cool start to fall
Source: WQAD
Muscatine parents set to protest school mask mandate
Marycrest Senior Campus
Iowa DIA confirms senior assisted living facility Petersen Commons intends to close in December
Iowa DIA confirms senior assisted living facility Petersen Commons intends to close in December
Iowa DIA confirms senior assisted living facility Petersen Commons intends to close in December