Scott County deputies investigating burglary, crash

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning burglary and crash that left one person injured Wednesday.

Deputies responded at 12:13 a.m. to the 400 block of 40th Avenue in Buffalo for a report of an ATV theft, according to a media release.

Deputies also were informed about an ATV crash in the 300 block of 40th Avenue. They located the vehicle in the east ditch and found one person with injuries, according to the release.

The person, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later flown to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

Around 2 a.m., deputies responded to a second crash in the southeast ditch of 40th Avenue and West Front Street in Buffalo. Deputies on the scene found an unoccupied motorcycle, according to the release.

Deputies say the incident appears to be related to the first incident. The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.