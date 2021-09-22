Advertisement

Shootings, school fights in Peoria; police: ‘time to act’

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - The mayor of Peoria says the city is at a “breaking point” after three shootings this week, the city’s 23rd homicide of the year and a major fight at a high school.

More than a dozen people from the school district, city hall and other groups stood with the police chief at a news conference Tuesday.

Chief Eric Echevarria started his new job in August. The chief says, “We will not stand for this chaos.” The chief noted a man who threw knives at police officers and nine arrests related to a large fight last Friday at Peoria High School.

Police have seized 266 guns since Jan. 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man killed in Davenport motorcycle crash
Shots fired in Davenport
1 person in custody following gunfire incident Tuesday morning
Milan man had long history of assault; family of victim responds
Milan man had long history of assault; family of victim responds
As the Rock Island High School soccer team was about to board the bus, Gabriel Albarran said...
Charter bus company fires driver who refused to let Rock Island High School soccer players on bus with Mexican flag
Kowal, 57, was found in the Mississippi River near Canton, MO on August 9th, 2020.
Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office seeking information on 2020 death of Galena woman

Latest News

The East Moline Correctional Center, in partnership with Augustana College, is offering its...
East Moline Correctional Center launches prison education program with Augustana College
FILE - In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Iowa state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati updates...
State Medical Director and Epidemiologist to leave Iowa Dept. of Public Health by late October
Muscatine Masks Mandate Protest
After a long morning of travel, nearly 100 Iowa Veterans were welcomed and celebrated in...
Iowa World War ll veteran celebrated in Washington D.C.