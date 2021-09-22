U.S. consumers say they plan to get a jump on holiday shopping this year

(KWQC) - After the coronavirus tempered holiday celebrations last year, an online coupon website predicts an early shopping season this year.

RetailMeNot surveyed over 1,000 U.S. consumers to dig into 2021 shopping trends. It found spending and will be higher compared to 2020, as well.

Shoppers are expected to spend an average of $885.76 this year, up $120 from the 2020 average. The top categories they’re shopping this year break down as:

· Apparel/clothing: 58%

· Gift cards: 54%

· Toys: 40%

· Small electronics (smartphones, smartwatches, headphones): 38%

· Food and beverage (e.g., food baskets, wine, liquor): 36%

· Jewelry: 32%

· Makeup and skincare: 29%

· Large electronics (TVs, laptops, gaming consoles): 26%.

In addition, the survey found 83-percent of shoppers say they’ll get started on their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving. About half their shopping will be done online (51%) with the other half (49%) spent shopping in stores. Last year, about 56-percent said they’d prefer to shop online.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.