Skeleton Key also offers personal care products (and so much more!)

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -If you really like to adorn your home with personal touches---especially products and items that are handmade, this Rock Island retailer should be on your list of local favorites.

PSL guest, Brandy VandeWalle, describes her store, Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, as having the ambiance of a boutique and the variety of a mall. The shopper gets to experience a new kind of vendor mall specializing in antiques, original art, home decor in addition to all things handcrafted. This interview displays smaller-batch made personal care products (Mad Matti’s brand) like soaps & lotions, candles, jewelry, yarn creations (and so much more).

Skeleton Key has 5,000 square foot filled by amazing vendors. There is something new to see every day of the week.

Customers can find the location just off The District in downtown Rock Island, IL.

Skeleton Key Arts and Antiques / 520 18th St / Rock Island, IL / (309) 314-1567 / FACEBOOK

