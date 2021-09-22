Advertisement

Whimsical and functional creations from Dot’s Pots

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Dorothy Beach, owner of Dot’s Pots, joins PSL in studio to talk about the pottery studio, show off some of the art, and to inspire viewers to visit the Moline store that has been going strong for 24 years!

Dot and her husband, Dan, create wheel-thrown, hand and slab-built pottery, using food and microwave-safe glazes, and firing in gas and electric kilns. Dot also makes Raku pottery in small-batch firings. Everything is food and dishwasher safe which makes these pieces all functional, durable, and practical.

Dot’s Pots / 2822 16th St. / Moline, IL / (978) 852-8759 / FACEBOOK

