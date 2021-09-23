Advertisement

2021 ‘Fresh For Fall’ collection from Isabel Bloom

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A desire to decorate for fall and Halloween hauntings is starting to inspire us to change the seasonal look of our homes. And a common tradition in the Quad Cities is to include locally-produced sculptures that so beautifully capture the season from Isabel Bloom.

Donna Young, designer and store co-owner, has some “Fresh For Fall” ideas from their seasonal catalog and brings an array to show off on PSL. A slide show during the interview also displays many other seasonal decor examples and gift possibilities from the retail store.

Isabel Bloom / 736 Federal Street / Davenport, IA / Phone: (563) 324-5135 / Email: sales@ibloom.com / Isabel Bloom Facebook

