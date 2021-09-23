Buffalo Pumpkin Farm is open for the fall season

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - The Buffalo Pumpkin Farm opened on September 11th and is offering not only a pumpkin patch, but a straw castle, and hayrack and train rides for young children. The Farm also sells apples, honey, and crafts.

On the weekends, the Farm also offers pony rides and a sorghum maze. There are concessions available as well as local food vendors

“It’s been really exciting because there have been a lot of people really ready to just come and enjoy,” said the farm manager, Angela Gadzik. “Get their pumpkins. Get their decorations, set out in their home, and enjoy moving forward into the fall season.

The Buffalo Pumpkin Farm is open every day, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.