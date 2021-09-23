Check out The Attic: new liquidation stores in Davenport and Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -During “Shop Local Week” on PSL, we are featuring two local shops that serve as discount retail stores offering products at rock bottom prices.

Joe Schulte and Chris Judge, owners of The Attic, join PSL from a store over Zoom to highlight everything related to their mission including how they are able to offer such terrific deals to customers---which they love!

The business purchases items from online auctions containing customer returns, damaged items, overstock, liquidated and discontinued products. Much of the merchandise is from Target, Staples and Amazon. Commonly available items include kitchen and bedroom home goods, health and beauty things, cleaning supplies, and baby stuff.

You never know what might be available at this type of store! The Attic is able to offer items at at discount of 30% – 60% off retail prices. Follow each store on Facebook (see below) to keep tabs on the arrival of new products plus “Deals of the Week”. Additionally, the stores sell products through links on Facebook, Amazon, and eBay where you can purchase directly from those sites. The links to do this are on The Attic website’s homepage.

The Attic (Davenport): 3815 N. Brady St. / Davenport, IA / theatticqc@gmail.com or (Rock Island): 323 18th St / .Rock Island, IL / theatticrockisland@gmail.com

