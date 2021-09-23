Advertisement

Chilly start this morning followed by sunny and cool afternoon

Warms up early next week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - We are on track for another great fall-like day with sunshine, NW winds and highs in the 60s and 70s. A cold front will approach the area from the west on Friday. Ahead of it we will warm well into the 70s and low 80s before a few showers roll into the area around 6PM. These will be short lived and NW winds will pick up in wake of the front allowing temps to cool off quickly. Highs on Saturday will only reach the 60s and 70s. A warmer than normal weather pattern looks to set up next week with most areas in the 80s by Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 72º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 48º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny with evening showers. High: 77º.

