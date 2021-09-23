Crews respond to house fire in Moline

Advertisement

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - A portion of 15th Street in Moline is blocked off due to a fire Thursday afternoon.

A TV6 crew on scene says that 15th street from 8th to 12th Avenue is closed.

A call came in just after 4:00 p.m. for a report of a fire, according to officials on scene.

Fire crews say the first floor of a multi-unit home caught fire. The fire was knocked out quickly.

Officials confirm with TV6 that nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Multiple departments responded to the fire, including the Moline Fire Department, Moline Second Alarmers and Rock Island Arsenal.

