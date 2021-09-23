Advertisement

John Deere Community Spotlight: Dan Haskill

The Community Spotlight features John Deere employees who are making a positive impact in the greater Quad Cities community.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Dan Haskill is a warehouse business analyst at John Deere Parts Distribution Center who created the non-profit organization Closet2Closet with his family. Dan’s passion for volunteerism and giving back to the community makes a difference on and off the job.

