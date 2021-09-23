Mediterranean Tuna Salad using staple ingredients

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Registered dietitian, Katie Schaeffer, returns to PSL for two segments during today’s episode. During the first interview, Schaeffer tackles how to build a pantry filled with staples that make meal times and family food needs easier to handle.

In this segment, Schaeffer demos a recipe that incorporates pantry staple ingredients to make a tasty, yet healthy meal that can fit into a Mediterranean diet. Watch to see how to assemble the dish.

Mediterranean Tuna Salad (link for recipe or see below)

All you need:

1 (15.5oz) can Hy-Vee no-salt added garbanzo beans

2 (5-6oz) cans Hy-Vee water packed tuna, drained and flaked

1 large bell pepper, finely chopped (Hy-Vee Short Cuts)

½ cup red onion, finely chopped (Hy-Vee Short Cuts)

4 tsp unsalted pepitas

½ cup fresh parsley, chopped

½ tsp dried rosemary

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

2 Tbsp. Gustare Vita extra virgin olive oil

Hy-Vee salt, to taste

Hy-Vee ground black pepper, to taste

All you do:

1. Combine garbanzo beans, tuna, bell pepper, onion, sunflower seeds, lemon juice, and oil in a medium bowl. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.

2. To serve: Divide extra tuna mixture over mixed greens, whole-grain crackers, or in a wrap.

